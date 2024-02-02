The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has invited applications for the CA Foundation, Inter and Final courses for May 2024 session. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icai.nic.in till February 23, 2024, without late fee. The last date to apply for the with a late fee is March 2, 2024.

According to the notification, the Foundation course exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 22, 24 and 26. The Intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be conducted on May 3, 5 and 7, 2024, and Group II will be conducted on May 9, 11 and 13, 2024. Final course examination for Group 1 is scheduled for May 2, 4 and 6, 2024, and Group II for May 8, 10 and 12, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Exam Fee For Indian Centre(s) Fee For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Kathmandu & Bhutan Centre Fee For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) Intermediate Course Examination Single Group - Rs 1500Both Groups - Rs 2700 Single Group - USD 325Both Groups - USD 500 Single Group - Rs 2200Both Groups - Rs 3400 Final Course Examination Single Group - Rs 1800Both Groups - Rs 3300 Single Group - USD 325Both Groups - USD 550 Single Group - Rs 2200Both Groups - Rs 4000 Foundation Course Examination Rs 1500 USD 325 Rs 2200 Note: The late fee for submission of examination application form after the scheduled last date would be ` 600/- (for Indian / Bhutan / Kathmandu Centres) and US $ 10 (for Abroad Centres) as decided by the Council.

Steps to apply for ICAI CA May Exam 2024

Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org Click on the Register/ Login hyperlink and register Login and proceed with the application Pay the applicable fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.