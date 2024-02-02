ICAI CA exam May 2024: Registration begins for Foundation, Final and Inter exams at icai.org
Candidates can submit their forms on the official website www.icai.org till February 23, 2024.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has invited applications for the CA Foundation, Inter and Final courses for May 2024 session. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icai.nic.in till February 23, 2024, without late fee. The last date to apply for the with a late fee is March 2, 2024.
According to the notification, the Foundation course exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 22, 24 and 26. The Intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be conducted on May 3, 5 and 7, 2024, and Group II will be conducted on May 9, 11 and 13, 2024. Final course examination for Group 1 is scheduled for May 2, 4 and 6, 2024, and Group II for May 8, 10 and 12, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Exam
|Fee For Indian Centre(s)
|Fee For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Kathmandu & Bhutan Centre
|Fee For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)
|Intermediate Course Examination
|Single Group - Rs 1500Both Groups - Rs 2700
|Single Group - USD 325Both Groups - USD 500
|Single Group - Rs 2200Both Groups - Rs 3400
|Final Course Examination
|Single Group - Rs 1800Both Groups - Rs 3300
|Single Group - USD 325Both Groups - USD 550
|Single Group - Rs 2200Both Groups - Rs 4000
|Foundation Course Examination
|Rs 1500
|USD 325
|Rs 2200
Steps to apply for ICAI CA May Exam 2024
- Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org
- Click on the Register/ Login hyperlink and register
- Login and proceed with the application
- Pay the applicable fee and submit
- Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.