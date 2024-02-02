The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the admit card for the 2024 entrance examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2024.

The exams for the Bachelor of Design will be held in two shifts — GAT from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and CAT from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The Bachelor of Fashion Technology test (GAT) will be held in a single sitting from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. The entrance examination for Bachelor of Fashion Technology & Bachelor of Design is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts — GAT from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and CAT from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM, and the Master of Design exam will be held from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM (GAT) and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM (CAT).

The entrance tests for Master of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (Lateral Entry) will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon each. The Bachelor of Design (Lateral Entry) exam is scheduled to be conducted from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM.

Steps to download NIFT admit card 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the “NIFT 2024 Admit Card Window Open (Click Here)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

