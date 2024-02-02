The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Chemist (Advt. No. 26 of 2023-24). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.opsc.gov.in from February 12 to March 16.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 22 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have at least 2nd class post graduate degree in Chemistry or equivalent qualification such as Post Graduate Degree in Applied Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry from any recognised university/institution. More details in the notification.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written examination and Viva Voce test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.