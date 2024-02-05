The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will today, February 5, close the application window for the WBJEE 2024. The applicants can now submit their forms on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The correction window will open from February 7 to 9, 2024. WBJEE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 — Paper I from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The admit card will be available to download on April 18, 2024.

Candidates will be able to check their eligibility, exam details, syllabus, fee and other details to be available in the official notification in due course of time.

Here’s the examination notice.

WBJEE 2024 will be conducted for admissions into undergraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architectute courses of different Universities and Colleges in West Bengal.

Steps to apply for WBJEE 2024

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the application link for WBJEE 2024 Register yourself by clicking on “New Candidate Registration” Login and apply for the exam Pay the fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Direct link to apply for WBJEE 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.