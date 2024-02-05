Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Assistant Accountant, Auditor Main Exam 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in from February 20 to March 11, 2024. The last date to submit the fee and make changes to the form is March 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1828 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.