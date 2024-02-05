The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to various Group A and Group B posts in the University. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website bhu.ac.in upto 5.00 PM today, February 5. The last date for submission of downloaded application form along with the enclosures is February 10. Earlier, the deadline was January 22.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 258 vacancies in the University. The downloaded hardcopy should be submitted to the Office of the Registrar (Recruitment and Assessment Cell), Holkar House, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi – 221005 before February 10.

Vacancy Details

Executive Engineer - 3 posts

System Engineer - 1 post

Junior Maintenance Engineer /Networking Engineer - 1 post

Deputy Librarian - 2 posts

Assistant Librarian - 4 posts

Chief Nursing Officer - 1 post

Nursing Superintendent - 2 posts

Medical Officer - 23 posts

Nursing Officer - 221 posts

Candidates can view the post-wise eligibility, pay scale, required documents, work experience, age limit, relaxations/reservations, selection process and other information in the official notification linked below:

Application Fee

A non-refundable Application Fee of Rs. 1000 shall be paid online by the candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories for Group ‘A’ posts and and Rs. 500 by the candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories for Group ‘B’ Non-teaching. No application fees shall be charged from the candidates of SC, ST, PwDs categories and women candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bhu.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ Now click on the link for ‘Non-Teaching posts’ in the Recruitment portal Click on the application link under ‘Advertisement No. 20/2023-2024 (Non teaching positions under Group A & B)’ Register yourself and fill out the form Upload documents, pay the fee, submit and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

