The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the State Services Exam Mains 2023 or SSE 2023 schedule. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the examinations on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from February 15. The last date to apply for the exam is February 21, 2024. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from February 17 to 23, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 11 to 16 and the admit card will be made available to download from March 5, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The Preliminary exam result was announced on January 18, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 229 posts.

Application Fee

The applicants from the SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to other category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.