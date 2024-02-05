The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services - 2023 under Advt No. 58 of 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The preliminary exam will be conducted on February 11, 2024. The main written examination is likely to be conducted on March 30 and 31, 2024. The Personality Test/ Viva- voce to be announced later.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 121 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

HCS (Ex. Br.): 03

DSP: 06

ETO: 08

DFSC: 02

ARCS: 01

AETO: 19

BDPO: 37

TM: 04

DFSO: 01

AEO: 12

‘A’ Class Naib Tehsildar: 28

Steps to download HCS admit card 2023

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary Examination 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download their admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the HCS 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.