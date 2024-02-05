The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ ARO). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 411 posts.

Vacancy Details

U.P. Secretariat: 322

U.P. Public Service Commission: 09

Board of Revenue, U.P: 03

U.P. Secretariat: 40

Board of Revenue, U.P: 23

U.P. Public Service Commission: 13

U.P. Public Service Commission: 01

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RO/ARO admit card 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the RO/ARO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RO/ARO admit card 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.