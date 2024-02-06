The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Senior Teacher 2024 for various subjects. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till March 6, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 374 Senior Teacher posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for Senior Teacher posts 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.