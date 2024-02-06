The Bihar Legislative Council (BLC) has released the admit card for the posts of Reporter under Advt. No. 012024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 172 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download admit card 2024

Visit the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Reporter admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the Reporter admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.