Delhi High Court has released the admit cards for the English shorthand test(s) for the Personal Assistant (open) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites recruitment.nta.nic.in or delhihighcourt.nic.in. The admit card will not be sent by post/mail.

The Stage II i.e. English Shorthand Tests are scheduled to commence on February 10, 2024. The Stage I results were declared on December 22, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Senior Personal Assistant posts at the Delhi High Court.

Steps to download Delhi HC PA admit card 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on the Delhi High Court Personal Assistant Stage II Examinations - 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination and Interview.

