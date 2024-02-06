The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination December 2023 or FMGE Dec 2023 today, February 6. Eligible candidates download their results from the official website natboard.edu.in.

The exam was conducted on January 20, 2024. The results have been declared for a total of 38535 candidates.

“Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE-December 2023 session can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 13th February, 2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download FMGE December 2023 result

Visit the official websites natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in Click on the FMGE December 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

