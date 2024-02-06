The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Veterinary Officer (Grade-2) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 21 and 22, 2024. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 91 VO posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UKPSC VO admit card 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the VO admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download VO admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.