The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Section Officer (Horticulture) today, February 7. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 108 vacancies, of which 89 vacancies are for the posts of Section Officer (Horticulture) in Municipal Corporations of Delhi department and 19 for Section Officer (Horticulture) in New Delhi Municipal Council department.

Candidates can check their vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from the General category are required to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to the Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD, and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for DSSSB SO posts

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Now click on LINK TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POSTS CURRENTLY ADVERTISED BY DSSSB Register and proceed with the application process Select post, fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

