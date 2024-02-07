IDBI Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant Manager Through PGDBF – 2024-25. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website www.idbibank.in from February 12 to 26, 2024.

The online test is scheduled to be conducted on March 17, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 500 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 25 years as on January 31, 2024. The upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should hold a graduate degree from any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government of India. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWD category will have to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 1000 applicable to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for IDBI JAM 2024 posts

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to Careers > Current Openings > Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager Through PGDBF – 2024-25 Click on the application link under the JAM 2024 recruitment tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Online Test followed by personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.