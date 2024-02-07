The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the notification for the Common Entrance Test for Lateral Entry In Bachelor’s Degree Courses in Engineering/ Tech./ Pharmacy (JELET 2024). The applicants will be able to submit their forms on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in from February 8 to March 11, 2024. The correction window will open from March 13 to 15, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on June 29 (11.00 AM to 1.00 PM) and the admit card will be made available to download on June 21, 2024.

The exam will be conducted for admission in the academic session 2024-25 into 2nd year (3rd semester) of 4-year Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/ Technology and Pharmacy of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

The application fee for JELET-2024 is Rs 500 for General Male candidates, Rs 400 for General Female candidates, Rs 400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS Male candidates, Rs 300 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS Female candidates and Rs 300 for Third Gender candidates.

