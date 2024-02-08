The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer key and OMR response sheets for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test January 2024 or CTET January 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website ctet.nic.in.

The CTET 2024 exam was conducted on January 21, 2024. The test was conducted in 20 languages in 135 cities all over the country.

“There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website https://ctet.nic.in/ from 07/02/2024 to10/02/2024 (upto 11.59 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable,” reads the answer key notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CTET Jan 2024 answer key/response sheets

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘View OMR, Submit Key Challenge: CTET Jan-2024’ link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to CTET January 2024 answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.