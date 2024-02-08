The Institute of Chartered Accountants India (ICAI) has announced the results of the December 2023 CA Foundation exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website icai.org.

The CA Foundation exam was conducted from December 31, 2023 to January 6, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from December 24 to 30.

The Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination was held in 562 exam Centers.

“A total of 21728 male candidates have passed the examination and a total of 19404 female candidates have passed the examination,” reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download CA Foundation results

Visit the official website icai.org On the homepage, click ‘Important Announcements’ Now click the result link for Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations Click on ‘Foundation’ and key in your login details The CA Foundation Dec 2023 results will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CA Foundation results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.