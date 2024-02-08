The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer key for the Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector (AMVI) recruitment exam. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

“The Response Sheets of the candidates marked with Final Keys are made available on the Commission’s website from 07/02/2024. No further objections will be entertained on the Final key. For further details please visit https://www.tspsc.gov.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) examination was conducted on June 28 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 vacancies of Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector in the Transport Department. The pay scale is Rs 45,960- 1,24,150.

Steps to download AMVI final answer key

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the AMVI final answer key link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AMVI final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.