The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the result of the HP Teacher Eligibility Test November 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website hpbose.org.

The exams were conducted in November 2023. The provisional answer key was released on January 2 and the suggestions were invited till January 7.

Steps to download HP TET November result 2023

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on the HP TET November result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HP TET November result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.