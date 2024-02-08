The Anna University, Chennai has postponed the application deadline for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 or TANCET 2024. Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu till February 12, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 9, 2024. TANCET MCA will be held from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and TANCET MBA will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA Degree Programmes offered at University Departments of Anna University, Chennai – 25, Anna University Regional Campuses and University Colleges of Engineering, Annamalai University, Government & Government Aided Engineering Colleges and Arts & Science Colleges and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) under Government Quota and seats voluntarily surrendered by the Selffinancing Colleges in Tamil Nadu for admission through centralized Single-Window online counseling.

Here’s the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee Programme SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu Others TANCET - M.C.A. Rs 500 Rs 1000 TANCET - M.B.A. Rs 500 Rs 1000

Steps to apply for TANCET 2024

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TANCET 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.