The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has commenced the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher and Drawing Teacher under Advt No 02/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till March 8.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5118 TGT vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability), and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.

Steps to apply for TGT and other posts

Visit the website dsssbonline.nic.in Click the new registration link and complete the form to create a profile Login at the portal and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.