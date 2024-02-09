The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“The selection of candidates is purely provisional and it will be subject to their qualifying in document verification to be conducted by the user departments. The certificates/documents in support of their Educational Qualifications and Caste/Category, etc. shall be sought at the time of Document Verification by the Indenting User Departments/ Organizations. After scrutiny of the certificates/ documents of EQs/ caste/ category, etc., if any claim made in the application is not substantiated by certificates/ documents, the candidature of the candidate will be cancelled,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download Steno Grade C, D final result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the SSC Steno Grade C, D final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1207 posts, of which, 93 vacancies are for the Stenographer Grade C and 1114 for Stenographer Grade D.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.