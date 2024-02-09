Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Computor and Community Health Officer (CHO). Candidates can download the schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 3, 2024. The tests for the posts of Computor and CHO will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The e-admit card release date will be announced separately. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 583 Computor vacancies and 3531 CHO vacancies.

Steps to download Computor, CHO exam schedule



Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the Computor, CHO exam schedule link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the exam schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.