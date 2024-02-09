The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers Under HRP 2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.pnbindia.in from February 7 to 25, 2024.

The online test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in March/ April 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1025 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Officer-Credit: 1000

Manager-Forex: 15

Manager-Cyber Security: 05

Senior Manager Cyber Security: 05

Candidates can the age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PwBD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 50, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for PNB SO posts 2024

Visit the official website pnbindia.in Click on the Specialist Officers application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SO posts 2024.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on Online Written Test followed by Personal Interview or Personal Interview only, depending upon number of applications received against each post, as per discretion of the Bank.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.