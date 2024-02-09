The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 18, 2024. Paper I will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Paper I will consist of a total of 200 marks and Paper II of 300 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 167 vacancies.

Steps to download ESE Prelims admit card 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC link Click on the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download ESE Prelims admit card 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.