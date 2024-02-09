BECIL registration begins for 65 MO, Pharmacist, and other posts at becil.com
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website becil.com till February 15.
The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer, Panchakarma Technician, Pharmacist, Laundry Attendant and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website becil.com till February 15, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 vacancies.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website www.becil.com
- Go to the Careers page
- Click on Registration Form (Online Apply)
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.