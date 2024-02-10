The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the score card of the Social Security Assistant (SSA) Recruitment Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their score cards from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The EPFO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2674 posts of the Social Security Assistant.

Steps to download EPFO SSA score card 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on EPFO Recruitment Exam 2023 Now click on the SSA score card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to EPFO SSA score card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.