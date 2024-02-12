The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Examiner of Patents and Designs Main exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections (if any) at the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

The IP India Main exam (Phase 2) was conducted on January 25 and February 5, 2024 in two sessions. The Preliminary recruitment exam was conducted on December 21. The exam was conducted in 107 Centres located in 71 cities throughout the country. The result for the Preliminary exam was released on January 10. Objections are invited against the released key till February 13 (upto 11.00 PM).

“Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 13 February 2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download IP India answer key

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Click on the link for Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Now click, ‘Click Here For Phase 2 Mains Answer Key Challenge’

Key in your registration details and login The IP India Main exam provisional answer key will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download NTA Examiner answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The selection Process will involve a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a physical Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.