The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the final answer key along with the candidate response sheets for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class-A & B) exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their response sheets along with the final answer key from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

“The Response Sheets of the candidates marked with Final Keys are made available on the Commission’s website from 10/02/2024. No further objections will be entertained on the Final key. For further details please visit https://www.tspsc.gov.in,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The VAS Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) examination was conducted on July 13 (10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM) and July 14 (10.00 AM to 12.30 PM) last year. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 185 vacancies, of which 170 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class –A), and 15 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class -B).

Steps to download TSPSC answer key 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Now click on the download link for VAS response sheet with final answer key Key in your registration details and login The question paper with final answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

