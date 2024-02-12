The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) will commence the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Chemist (Advt. No. 26 of 2023-24) today, February 12. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.opsc.gov.in till March 16.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 22 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have at least 2nd class post graduate degree in Chemistry or equivalent qualification such as Post Graduate Degree in Applied Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry from any recognised university/institution. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for OPSC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Register and proceed with the application process Select post, fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written examination and Viva Voce test.