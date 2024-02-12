The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the final answer key for JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 today, February 12. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in .

Session 1 was conducted on January 24 (Paper 2A: B.Arch. & Paper 2B: B.Planning), January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 (Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech.) at 544 centres located in 291 cities across the country (including 21 cities outside India).

The JEE Mains Session 1 Provisional answer key was released on February 6. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections (if any) against the answer key till February 9. The final answer key has been prepared taking the valid objections into consideration. The results will be declared based on this final answer key.

Steps to download JEE Main answer key

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE (Main) 2024 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JEE Main Session 1 final answer key.