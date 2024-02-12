The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board ( DSSSB ) will tomorrow, February 13, commence the online application process for recruitment to the various Group B and Group C posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the vacancies on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till March 13.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1896 vacancies for Nursing Officer, Pharmacist, Cook and other posts in the Commission.

Vacancy Details

Pharmacist - 318 posts

Nursing Officer - 1507 posts

Resource Centre Coordinator - 12 posts

AYA - 21 posts

Cook (Male and Female) - 32 posts

Translator (Hindi) - 2 posts

Section Officer (HR) - 4 posts

The Commission will released the full advertisement with eligibility criteria, pay scale, application fee and other details on the website in due time. Candidates can check the vacancy bifurcation in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the vacancy notice.