The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) will today, February 13, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Lecturer in Government Colleges. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website psc.ap.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 290 College Lecturer vacancies in the pay scale of Rs.57,700 - 1,82,400 (Academic Level 10) in Government Colleges of Andhra Pradesh.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Minimum 18 years and Maximum 42 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates are prescribed to have the following qualifications: (i) Good equivalent Grade of B in the 7 point scale with letter grades O, A, B, C, D, E & F at the Masters Degree level, in the relevant subject, obtained from the Universities recognized in India. (ii) Should have passed National Eligibility Test (NET) for lecturers conducted by UGC, CSIR or similar tests accredited by the UGC or SLET conducted by the University Concerned.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicant must pay Rs. 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 120 towards examination fee. However, SC, ST, BC, PBDs & Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempt from payment of examination fee of Rs 120.

Steps to apply for APPSC Lecturer posts

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to One Time Profile Registration and click on the registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Select post, fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for APPSC Lecturer posts.