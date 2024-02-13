JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 results declared; download link here
Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecard from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 B. E/ B. Tech today, February 13. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecard from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Session 1 was conducted on January 24 (Paper 2A: B.Arch. & Paper 2B: B.Planning), January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 (Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech.) at 544 centres located in 291 cities across the country (including 21 cities outside India). The NTA released the final answer key yesterday, February 12, “a total of 6 questions had been dropped from the final key," reports Hindustan Times.
Steps to download JEE Mains result 2024
Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the link to download JEE (Main) Session 1 Scorecard
Key in your credentials and login
The scorecard will appear on the screen
Check and download a copy of the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download JEE Main Session 1 scorecard.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.