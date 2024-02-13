The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has announced the results for JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 B. E/ B. Tech today, February 13. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecard from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in .

Session 1 was conducted on January 24 (Paper 2A: B.Arch. & Paper 2B: B.Planning), January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 (Paper 1: B.E./ B.Tech .) at 544 centres located in 291 cities across the country (including 21 cities outside India). The NTA released the final answer key yesterday, February 12, “a total of 6 questions had been dropped from the final key," reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download JEE Mains result 2024

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link to download JEE (Main) Session 1 Scorecard Key in your credentials and login The scorecard will appear on the screen Check and download a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JEE Main Session 1 scorecard.