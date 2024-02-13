The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the National Council of Hotel Management (NCHM) Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM till March 31, 2024. The application edit/correction window will open from April 2 to 5.

The NCHM JEE 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 11 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam is being conducted for admission to B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2024-25.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: There is no age restriction for appearing in NCHM JEE as per the New Education Policy. As such, any candidate who fulfills the eligibility can apply.

Educational qualification: A candidate should have passed 10+2 system of Senior Secondary Examination or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects, from a recognized Educational Board. Candidate must have passed English as a subject of study (core/elective/functional) in the qualifying examination. more details in the notification.

Here’s the NCHM JEE 2024 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

Fee Payable for NCHM JEE–2024 Category Amount (in Rupees) General (UR) / OBC-(NCL) as per Central List Rs 1000 Gen-EWS Rs 700 Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / PwD Rs 450 Third Gender Rs 450 Note: Applicable service/processing charges & GST over and above the Examination Fee, are to be paid by the candidate to the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway Integrator.

Steps to register for NCHM JEE 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM On the homepage, click on NCHM Click Here for Registration / Login Complete the Step 1 registration process and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NCHM JEE 2024.