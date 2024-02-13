SBI recruitment 2024: Apply for 50 Manager posts at sbi.co.in till March 4
The State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Manager (Credit Analyst). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in till March 4, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 25 years to 35 years as on December 1, 2023. The upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution and MBA (Finance) /PGDBA /PGDBM /MMS (Finance) /CA /CFA /ICWA.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) is Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC category candidates and no fees/intimation charges are applicable for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.
Steps to apply for Manager posts 2024
Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers
Click on the “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICER ON REGULAR BASIS – CREDIT ANALYST (MMGS-III) (Apply Online from 13.02.2024 to 04.03.2024)” link
Now click on the apply link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The selection will be on the basis of shortlisting and interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.