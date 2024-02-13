Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has announced the results for the MP High School Teacher Selection Test (MP HSTET) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the selection list from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The MP HSTET 2023 was conducted on August 2, 2023 — from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. A total of 8720 vacancies have been notified.

According to the notification, the results for 87% of the vacancies have been released by the Board and the results of the remaining 13% will be declared after the final decision of the High-Court.

Steps to download MP HSTST results 2023

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link for MP HSTST 2023 The MPESB HSTST result will appear on screen Check the result and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

