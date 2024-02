The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission ( OSSSC ) will soon close the online application window for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (III) for the posts of Pharmacist and Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) in various district establishments under Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha. Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website www.osssc.gov.in till February 15, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2453 posts, of which 1002 vacancies are for the post of Pharmacist and 1451 for Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) post.

Here’s the official extension notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years.

Educational Qualification:

Pharmacist: Must have passed +2 Science examination under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha/ equivalent and diploma in Pharmacy/ B.Pharma (Bachelor of Pharmacy) from Government Medical College and Hospitals of the State/ any other recognised private institutions duly approved by AICTE and examination conducted by the Odisha Pharmacy Board.

Multipurpose Health Worker (Male): Must have passed +2 Science examination under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha/ equivalent and diploma in Pharmacy from Government Medical College and Hospitals of the State/ any other recognised private institutions duly recognised by the Pharmacy Council of India/ AICTE.

Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for CRE III posts 2023

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Select CRE III recruitment and register yourself Login and fill out the application form Upload necessary documents, submit and download a copy Take a printout for future reference