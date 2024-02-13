IBPS SO Mains result announced at ibps.in; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results of the Specialist Officer (for participating banks) Main exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.
The IBPS SO Main exam was conducted on January 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1402 vacancies.
Steps to download SO Mains result 2023
Visit the official website ibps.in
Click on the “Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-SPL-XIII” link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download their result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.