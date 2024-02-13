The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has declared the results of the Specialist Officer (for participating banks) Main exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in .

The IBPS SO Main exam was conducted on January 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1402 vacancies.

Steps to download SO Mains result 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the “Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-SPL-XIII” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download their result.