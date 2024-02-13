The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board ( UPPRPB ) has released the admit card for the Constable (Civil Police) - 2023 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppbpb.gov.in .

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 17 and 18 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit card will be made available to download from February 13, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60,244 Male and Female Civilian constable posts through a combined recruitment exam.

Steps to download UP Police Constable admit card

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, go to Notices and click on Constable Civil 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Constable Civil 2023 admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in an OMR based exam following which the candidates will be subjected to a Document Verification, Physical Standard Test and a physical interview (if required).