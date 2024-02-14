The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will soon conclude the online application window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 (UPJEE 2024). Eligible candidates must register for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in by February 29, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to 22, 2024. The admit card will be able to download on March 10, 2024. The result will be declared on April 8, 2024.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s JEECUP 2024 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 per application, whereas Rs 200 is for SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to register for JEECUP 2024

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the Candidate Activity Board click on the application link for JEECUP 2024 Complete step 1 registration and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to register for JEECUP 2024.

Direct link to register for Post Diploma in Industrial Safety (JEECUP).