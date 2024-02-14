The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the final answer key along with the candidate response sheets for the recruitment exam for various gazetted categories of posts (under Advt No.17/2022, Dt:29/11/2022) in the ground water department. Eligible candidates can download their response sheets along with the final answer key from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

The TSPSC recruitment exam was conducted on July 18 and 19, 2023 in Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode. The preliminary answer key was hosted on the Commission’s website from August 17 and objections were invited from August 19 to 21, 2023.

“After approval of the Commission the Final keys of these exams are made available on Commission’s website on 12/02/2024. No further objections will be entertained on the Final key. For further details please visit https://www.tspsc.gov.in,” reads the official notification.

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Now click on the download link for GWD response sheet with final answer key Key in your registration details and login The question paper with final answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

