The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board ( WBPRB ) has released the admit cards for the Interview round for the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in .

The WB Police Lady Constable Final Written exam was conducted on January 21, 2024. The WBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1420 Lady Constable vacancies . The pay scale is Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs 22,700 - Rs. 58,500]. The Lady Constable final exam result was announced on February 9 and the interviews for shortlisted candidates are scheduled to be conducted from February 22 to 29.

Steps to download WB Police admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Click on Recruitment to the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023 Now click on the link to download Interview call letter Key in your registration details and login Download a copy of the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to download WB Police admit card.

Selection Process

The posts of Lady Constable shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the WBPRB .