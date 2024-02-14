The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the hall tickets for the Government Dairy Supervisor and Sugar Cane Supervisor Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 91 vacancies out of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Dairy Supervisor and 78 vacancies are for the post of Sugar Cane supervisor.

Steps to download UKPSC admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Download admit card’ tab Now click on the link next to Admit Card for Government Dairy Supervisor and Sugar Cane Supervisor Examination- 2023 Key in your credentials and login Check and download a copy of the admit card on your screen Take a printout for the future

Direct link to download UKPSC admit card.