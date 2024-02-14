The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has declared the results for the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker of CHSL (10+2) Examination (Prelims) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

A total of 1235 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The main exam schedule will be intimated in due course of time. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 245 Soil Conservation Extension Worker vacancies.

Steps to download CHSL result 2023

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “List of Candidates Provisionally shortlisted for appearing in the Main Written Examination for the Post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker of CHSL(10+2) Examination-2023” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination, and Certificate Verification.