The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET 2024). Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website apset.net.in till March 6, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 and the admit card will be made available to download from April 19.

AP SET 2024 will be conducted for recruitment and promotions of Lecturers/ Assistant Professors i Universities and degree colleges. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicant from the OC /EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1200. The application fee for BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D, and BC-E category candidates is Rs 1000 and Rs 700 applies to SC/ ST/ PWD/ Transgender candidates.

Steps to apply for AP SET 2024

Visit the official website apset.net.in On the homepage, click on the Registration link Register yourself, make the payment and fill up the application form Submit and download the form Take a printout for future reference

