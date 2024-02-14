The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Veterinary Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) (on a contract basis) in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of Himachal Pradesh. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 2024. Paper I will be held from 11.00 AM to 12 noon and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

“The e-Admit Cards of provisionally admitted candidates for the above mentioned post along with instructions to the candidates have been uploaded on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates can download the same. The candidates have also been informed through SMS/ emails on their respective Cellular Nos./e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Application Form,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 Veterinary Officer posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “"Download Admit Card” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Screening/ Preliminary Exam and Personality Test.