Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board ( SLPRB ) will today, February 15, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Constable (Grade-III) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam. Eligible candidates can apply to the posts on the official website slprbassam.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 269 Constable posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: H.S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.

Other Qualification (for candidates except Ex-Servicemen): Home Guard Certificate or Minimum NCC ‘A’ Certificate. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

There will be no application fee.

Steps to apply for Constable posts 2024

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Click on ‘Apply here’ under Apply for upcoming recruitment Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application Select the application link for Constable posts Fill out the form and upload the necessary documents Submit and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). If any Candidate is found to have any physical deformity as may be detected by the Medical Officer present in the DLSC / Selection Committee, he/ she will be debarred from participating in the other tests.